Members of different communities join hands to hold Durga Puja near Nuh, send message of communal amity

Anindyo Sengupta, who lives in Sohna, said, "All festivals should be celebrated in such a way. When the violence in Nuh happened, we were very scared to step out considering how the situation was unfolding. But barring certain people, the situation on the ground was very peaceful. Hence, this is our attempt to show and encourage communal harmony."

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh and later spread to parts of Gurugram after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by mobs on July 31.