Nuh gang-rapes, double murder case: Four convicts sentenced to death by CBI court

New Delhi: A special CBI court in Haryana's Panchkula awarded the death sentence to four convicts in the 2016 Nuh gang-rapes and double murder case on Saturday, officials said.

On April 10, the court had found Hemat Chouhan, Ayan Chauhan, Vinay and Jai Bhagwan guilty of double murder, gang-rape and dacoity which took place in Haryana's Nuh on the intervening night of August 24-25, 2016, eight year ago.

The court also slapped a total fine of Rs 8.20 lakh on the accused, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in a statement.

The accused had gang-raped two females, including a minor, at their home and thereafter looted ornaments and cash from their possession.

Due to the attack, one of the victims died along with his wife and others were grievously injured.