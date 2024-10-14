Home
Rajya Sabha member Krishan Lal Panwar resigns, to start new innings as Haryana MLA

Panwar met Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted his resignation, saying he is starting his new innings in Haryana after being elected as an MLA from Israna.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 10:22 IST

