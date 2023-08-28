Home
Homeindiaharyana

Security high in Nuh as Hindu group set on procession despite being denied permission

The Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat is to carry out a 'shobha yatra' on August 28.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 02:49 IST

Heavy security has been deployed in Haryana's Nuh, on Monday, in view of Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra' today, despite the authorities denying permission for the procession, PTI reported.

Inspector Kuldeep Singh of the Haryana police told ANI, "Situation is peaceful here. Permission has not been granted to conduct 'Yatra'. Only locals of Nuh are allowed to enter the district".

Nuh has recently been at the centre of communal violence following which authorities are on high alert to prevent a repeat today.

More to follow...

More details to follow...

(Published 28 August 2023, 02:49 IST)
