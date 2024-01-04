Who is Divya Pahuja, ex-model accused of gangster Gadoli's murder

Divya was the daughter of a fruit and vegetable vendor in Baldev Nagar, Gurugram and her father is differently abled. In addition to her parents, she has a younger sister, News18 reported.

In 2018, Divya enrolled herself in a B.Com programme. That is when she began her modelling career. She did, however, eventually withdraw from the B.Com course.

In 2016, at the age of eighteen, she first developed an association with the underworld.

Gadoli’s encounter came under scrutiny later, resulting in the arrest of Divya, her mother and five policemen, for allegedly revealing the gangster’s whereabouts.

Police claimed that she was used as a honey trap to lure Gadoli into the Mumbai hotel, where he was later killed in a bogus police encounter, reported PTI.

The Bombay High Court had granted her bail in June of last year after she had been behind bars for seven years.