Who is Divya Pahuja, ex-model accused of gangster Gadoli's murder

Divya Pahuja, a former model and ex-girlfriend of gangster Sandeep Gadoli, was shot and killed in a Gurugram hotel a few months after being released on bail in a murder case, news agency PTI reported.
The 27-year-old was taken into custody on February 7, 2016, over Sandeep Gadoli’s murder, several publications reported.
Three of them were detained by the Gurugram police while they were taking her body from the hotel in a car to be dumped.
Divya was the daughter of a fruit and vegetable vendor in Baldev Nagar, Gurugram and her father is differently abled. In addition to her parents, she has a younger sister, News18 reported.
In 2018, Divya enrolled herself in a B.Com programme. That is when she began her modelling career. She did, however, eventually withdraw from the B.Com course.
In 2016, at the age of eighteen, she first developed an association with the underworld.
Gadoli’s encounter came under scrutiny later, resulting in the arrest of Divya, her mother and five policemen, for allegedly revealing the gangster’s whereabouts.
Police claimed that she was used as a honey trap to lure Gadoli into the Mumbai hotel, where he was later killed in a bogus police encounter, reported PTI.
The Bombay High Court had granted her bail in June of last year after she had been behind bars for seven years.