Health Ministry issues ban on 'colonial' black robe, cap in convocation ceremonies at govt medical institutes

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday asked all central government medical teaching institutes to do away with the traditional black robe and cap used in convocation ceremonies because of the “colonial legacy” of the attire.
"It is observed that currently as a matter of practice black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various Institutes of the ministry. This attire originated in the Middle Ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies. The tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed,” the ministry said in an order.
This will be applicable for institutes like All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi and other cities and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru among others.
The ministry order refers to the Panch Pran (five resolutions) outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his independence day address in 2022 to shed colonial legacy and embrace Indian tradition.
The institutes have been asked to design “appropriate India dress code for the convocation ceremony based on local traditions of the state in which the institute is located” and get it approved by the ministry.
The order comes more than seven months after the University Grants Commission requested the universities to don ceremonial robes made out of hand loom fabrics for convocation because such fabrics were more comfortable for Indian climate.
The commission made similar appeals to the universities in 2019 and 2015 following which some institutes switched to Indian clothes for convocation.
Published 23 August 2024, 16:37 IST