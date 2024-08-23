Health Ministry issues ban on 'colonial' black robe, cap in convocation ceremonies at govt medical institutes

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Friday asked all central government medical teaching institutes to do away with the traditional black robe and cap used in convocation ceremonies because of the “colonial legacy” of the attire.

"It is observed that currently as a matter of practice black robe and cap is being used during convocation by various Institutes of the ministry. This attire originated in the Middle Ages in Europe and was introduced by the British in all their colonies. The tradition is a colonial legacy which needs to be changed,” the ministry said in an order.

This will be applicable for institutes like All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi and other cities and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru among others.