<p>Shimla: At least 18 passengers were killed as a private bus they were travelling in was struck by a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Tuesday evening, officials said.</p><p>The accident took place in Bhalughat area in Jhandutta assembly segment, they said, adding the bus carrying 30-35 passengers was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.</p><p>Police and district administration officials are at the spot and rescue operations are going on in full swing, the officials said.</p><p>So far 18 bodies have been recovered from the debris, they added.</p><p>Whole mountain came crashing down on the bus and chances of survival of passengers are bleak, said a policeman engaged in rescue operations.</p><p>Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed grief over the accident and directed the officials to expedite the rescue operations, an official statement issued here said.</p><p>Intermittent rains have been lashing the area since Monday.</p>