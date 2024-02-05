JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Aastha Special: Anurag Thakur flags off train from Himachal to Ayodhya

The Indian Railways has launched 200 special 'Aastha trains' to Ayodhya for devotees wishing to visit the Ram temple.
Last Updated 05 February 2024, 03:10 IST

Follow Us

Union Minister Anurag Thakur flagged off the 'Aastha Special Train' which will run from Himachal's Andaura to Ayodhya Dham.

The minister said, "...The first train for Ayodhya Dham has left with groups of Ram devotees. I am happy that this train was flagged off from Amb Andaura in Una district of Hamirpur... I want to say that Prime Minister Modi you have ended the wait of 500 years...This is a huge victory..."

The Indian Railways has launched 200 special 'Aastha trains' to Ayodhya for devotees wishing to visit the Ram temple.

The special trains were introduced starting January 22 from Tier 1 and Tier 2 states including - Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 February 2024, 03:10 IST)
India NewsIndian RailwaysAyodhyaHimachal PradeshAnurag ThakurRam MandirRam TempleTrending

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT