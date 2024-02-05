Aastha Special: Anurag Thakur flags off train from Himachal to Ayodhya

Union Minister Anurag Thakur flagged off the 'Aastha Special Train' which will run from Himachal's Andaura to Ayodhya Dham.
The minister said, "...The first train for Ayodhya Dham has left with groups of Ram devotees. I am happy that this train was flagged off from Amb Andaura in Una district of Hamirpur... I want to say that Prime Minister Modi you have ended the wait of 500 years...This is a huge victory..."
The Indian Railways has launched 200 special 'Aastha trains' to Ayodhya for devotees wishing to visit the Ram temple.
The special trains were introduced starting January 22 from Tier 1 and Tier 2 states including - Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam.
