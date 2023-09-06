Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

After Adani released procurement prices, Himachal farmers selling apples at one-third rate: Priyanka Gandhi

It is shameful to do this during a disaster; where the farmers and horticulturists of Himachal need help, they are being destroyed, alleged Priyanka.
Last Updated 06 September 2023, 09:39 IST

Follow Us

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday alleged that apple boxes in calamity-hit Himachal Pradesh are being sold at one third rates after the Adani Group released the procurement price, and asked why the prime minister is not doing anything for them.

"In this difficult period of calamity where the orchadists of Himachal Pradesh were already facing a mountain of troubles, why is Prime Minister's friend Adani adding to their troubles," she alleged.

Citing reports, she claimed that after the Adani Group released the procurement price for the fruit in the hill state, apple boxes are being sold at one-third the earlier price.

"It is shameful to do this during a disaster. Where the farmers and horticulturists of Himachal need help, they are being destroyed," she said.

"Why is the Prime Minister not doing anything to stop this loot?" Vadra asked.

No immediate reaction was available from the Adani Group to the allegations.

Himachal Pradesh was pounded by heavy rains and landslides last month, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 September 2023, 09:39 IST)
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsPriyanka GandhiAdani GroupHimachal Pradeshhorticulture

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT