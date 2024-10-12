Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

AIMIM leader Jamai triggers another controversy, asks Muslim traders to boycott Himachal apples

Jamai said in connection with the legal process to save the Sanjauli mosque from demolition, he had met some Muslim traders there and just 'wanted to echo their voice when they felt alone'.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 16:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 16:13 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMuslimsHimachal PradeshAIMIM

Follow us on :

Follow Us