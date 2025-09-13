Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Cloudburst in Himachal village; several vehicles buried in debris, farms damaged

The cloudburst occurred in Gutrahan village in the Namhol area of Naina Devi assembly constituency.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 06:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 September 2025, 06:17 IST
India NewsHimachal Pradeshcloudburst

Follow us on :

Follow Us