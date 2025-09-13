<p>Shimla: Several vehicles were buried under debris, and farms were damaged due to a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district in the wee hours of Saturday. However, no casualty was reported, officials said.</p>.<p>Gushing waters carrying debris scattered all over agricultural lands, said Kashmir Singh, gushing waters along with debris swept away agricultural lands, said Kashmir Singh, a villager.</p>.Flood havoc: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of Punjab, announces Rs 1,500 cr immediate relief for Himachal Pradesh.<p>Many vehicles were buried in the debris.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, fog engulfed the state capital Shimla on Saturday morning, reducing visibility to about a few metres and people commuting in vehicles faced inconvenience during school time. The local Met office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rains in isolated parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday.</p>.<p>A total of 503 roads, including Attari-Leh road (National Highway-3), Aut-Sainj road (NH-305) and Amritsar-Bhota road (NH-503A), were closed for traffic in the state on Friday evening.</p>.<p>About 953 power transformers and 336 water supply schemes have been disrupted in the state due to the recent floods and landslides, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).</p>.<p>A total of 386 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents since the onset of the monsoon over the state on June 20 till September 12. Out of the 386 people, 218 died in rain-related incidents, while 168 were killed in road accidents.</p>.<p>So far, the state has suffered a loss of Rs 4,465 crore, the officials said.</p>.<p>Himachal Pradesh received an average rainfall of 967.2 mm from June 1 to September 12 against the normal of 678.4 mm, an excess of 43 per cent, according to the meteorological data.</p>