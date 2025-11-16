<p>A video has been making rounds on social media where an Instagram content creator spent an entire day with a street-side momo seller in Bengaluru.</p><p>Cassy Pareira, the creator during the video is seen spending a whole day with the momo seller saying, "Does a momo wala earn more than a B Com graduate? Lets find out. I started off with learning how to serve and how many momos to give in one plate and not gonna lie, I was nervous in the start but then I got the hang of it."</p><p>"I then started serving momos to the customers and they loved it. Its crazy how famous this shop actually is and in literally just in hour we sold 118 plates of momos. And then it was time for a break and as soon as my break ended the crowd started increasing. I then had to get more momos, fry them, make them special, refill the water and serve soup to the customers."</p><p>"So the shop is open from 5 pm to 10 pm in the night. One plate is Rs 110 and we sold around 950 plates today which is Rs 1,04,500 a day and Rs 31,35,000 in a month," the creator further said.</p>.<p>Pareira said the stall sold about 950 plates in a day, each priced at around Rs 110.</p><p>He mentions that the stall named 'KK Momos and Soup is available in the evenings from 5 to 10 pm. He also said that the seller makes over Rs 1 lakh a day and more than Rs 31 lakh in a month which is way more than how much a B Com graduate earns.</p><p>A social media user replied to Pareira's video saying, "That's truly a lie, no way a plate of momo costs 110 in road side and no way he could sell 900+ plates."</p><p>Another said, "Kk momos is great, i remember the og guy used to give us free chicken soup. Great people, great food. And obviously prime location."</p><p>A third user replied, "If he spends 1 min with a customer, 900 plates would take him 900mins to serve, which is equivalent to 15hrs, that too if he doesn't take any break. Clearly a lie."</p><p>An Instagram user replied, "950 plates doesn't sound realistic, bcz you mentioned u sold from 5pm to 10pm that's 5hr, now 950/5 = 190plates/hr and now 190/60 = 3.17 plates/min, this means you have sold more than 1 plates in every 20second?"</p><p>Another Instagram user said, "Bro if all these pani Puri and momos and all if they earn so much, why they still live and look poor."</p>