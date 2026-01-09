Menu
CM Sukhu questions Himachal High Court's order to conduct elections to Panchayati Raj bodies before April 30

The reaction came shortly after the high court directed the government to conduct the elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies before April 30, 2026.
