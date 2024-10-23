Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Flare-ups in Himachal reveal Congress not immune to communalism: Prashant Bhushan

The northern hill state is afflicted with Hindu-Muslim confrontations for over a month, ostensibly over a mosque in Sanjauli near Shimla which some partisan groups are demanding must be demolished.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 01:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 01:42 IST
India NewsCongressHimachal Pardeshprashant bhushan

Follow us on :

Follow Us