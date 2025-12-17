Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Insurance amendment bill gets parliament’s nod

The bill will lead to amendments in three key laws regulating the insurance sector in the country - the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956 and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 17:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 17:19 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us