Forest Department removes illegal structure of 'mazar' in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur: Amid protests over "illegal" mosques in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, the Forest Department on Monday demolished the newly constructed structure of a 'mazar' (shrine) of Lakhdata peer in Shastar area of Hamirpur district, officials said.

According to the officials, the construction work of this 'mazar' on the forest land sparked controversy after someone posted pictures of the site on social media in the morning, leading to resentment within the Hindu community and escalating tensions.

Recognising the seriousness of the situation, the local district administration, along with security personnel, swiftly intervened and instructed the Forest Department to take appropriate action to defuse the crisis, they said.