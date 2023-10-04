Home
Himachal Pradesh

Govt building in Dharamshala defaced with 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans

An official said a police team reached the spot and got the wall repainted.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 07:50 IST

Police have launched an investigation after slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad' were found painted on a wall of the Jal Shakti department building in Dharamshala, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri said some mischievous elements spray-painted the slogans and authorities were informed about it Tuesday night.

She said a police team reached the spot and got the wall repainted.

A case has been registered and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to ascertain who was behind the incident, Agnihotri added.

The officials said the incident was a cause for concern given that five matches of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 are scheduled in Dharamshala in October and teams have started arriving in the city.

(Published 04 October 2023, 07:50 IST)
