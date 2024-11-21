Home
Have no formal info on event to mark 2 years of Congress govt in Himachal: Vikramaditya Singh

The event will be held on December 11 at Kahlur Sports Complex in Bilaspur and over 25,000 people are expected to participate, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said on Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 November 2024, 15:48 IST

