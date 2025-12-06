Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Himachal Congress to be reconstituted in three months: State chief Vinay Kumar

Kumar acknowledged that senior leaders seek respect and expressed his commitment to meeting with them to resolve any differences to ensure unity.
Last Updated : 06 December 2025, 12:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 December 2025, 12:28 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsVinay Kumar

Follow us on :

Follow Us