Himachal HC passes interim order staying notification granting tribal status to Hatti community

Referring to a communication dated December 30 by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, allegedly clarifying that 'Hatti' refers to permanent residents of the Transgiri area of Sirmaur district that excludes the communities notified as Scheduled Castes (SCs), the high court said, "We are baffled as to how the (Union) Ministry of Tribal Affairs could have given such an advice without Parliament making the said exclusion under clause (2) of Article 341 of the Constitution in the list of SCs mentioned in the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950."

"Thus, all the above facts and circumstances show prima facie that there is manifest arbitrariness in including the SCs, OBCs (Other Backward Classes) and dominant castes like Rajputs and Brahmins of the Transgiri region in the list of STs notified by the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, and prima facie it appears that Parliament has acted capriciously, irrationally and/or without adequate determining principle," the bench noted.