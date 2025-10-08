Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Himachal landslide: Death toll rises to 16 as one more body recovered; rescue operation concludes

Rescue operations have concluded after no trace of any trapped person was found, the SP said, adding they have no information about any missing person.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 13:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 13:45 IST
India NewsLandslideHimachal PradeshBilaspur

Follow us on :

Follow Us