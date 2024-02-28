Congress's Vikramaditya Singh steps down as Himachal minister, a day after Rajya Sabha polls

This comes after a stunning upset suffered by the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, where the BJP won the state’s lone Rajya Sabha seat with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi and apparently setting the stage for a no-trust motion in the Assembly.

The voting was a tie with both the Congress and the BJP candidates getting 34 votes, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was then declared on the basis of a draw of lots, officials said.

Hours later, the party's top leadership swung into action to pacify the disgruntled legislators lawmakers. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the six MLAs, who are learnt to be "disappointed" with the working style of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and are seeking his replacement.

There is also a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the Assembly against the Congress government in the state.

