Homeindiahimachal pradesh

Nadda to visit Solan, Shimla on Jan 5 in first visit after BJP's assembly poll victories

BJP president J P Nadda will hold a road show in Solan while he will address a core group meeting of the state BJP unit in Shimla, said the party's Himachal Pradesh chief Rajiv Bindal.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 14:20 IST

Shimla, Jan 1 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will visit Solan and Shimla on January 5, party's Himachal Pradesh unit chief Rajiv Bindal said on Monday.

Nadda will hold a road show in Solan while he will address a core group meeting of the state BJP in Shimla, Bindal said.

"It would be the first trip of the BJP president to Shimla parliamentary constituency after winning assembly polls in three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The people of Solan and Shimla would wholeheartedly welcome their leader," he said in a statement.

A road show would be organized at Solan Mall Road followed by a felicitation ceremony in Shimla. Later, Nadda would also address the core group meeting of the state BJP, Bindal added.

(Published 01 January 2024, 14:20 IST)
India NewsShimlaIndian PoliticsJ P NaddaHimachal Pradesh

