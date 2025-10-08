Loss of lives in HP bus accident extremely tragic: President Droupadi Murmu

<p>New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident caused by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured.</p>.<p>At least 15 passengers were killed when a private bus was struck by a massive landslide in Bilaspur district this evening, officials said.</p>.<p>Several people are believed to be trapped under the debris while three have been rescued, they said.</p>.<p>"The news of the deaths of several people in a bus accident caused by a landslide in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely tragic. I express my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured," Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi. </p>