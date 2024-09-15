Martyr's last rites performed at native village in Himachal's Hamirpur

Hamirpur: The mortal remains of Sepoy Arvind Singh were consigned to flames at a crematorium near his native Hathol village in Himachal Pradesh's Hamipur district on Sunday.

Sepoy Arvind Singh, who was martyred in an encounter with the terrorists in Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Friday, was cremated with state honors at the cremation ground of his village.

His younger brother Paramjit lit the pyre in the presence of hundreds of locals and others. People raised slogans of Arvind Singh 'amar rahe' and 'Pakistan murdabad'.