'No new arrivals at Tibetan Children Villages in a year due to China's policies', NGO member says

<p>Dharamshala/Shimla (HP): There has been no new arrival this year of students to the Tibetan Children Villages owing to China's cross-border movement policies, a member of the NGO has said.</p>.<p>Tibetan Children's Villages, or TVC, is a non-profit organisation that takes care of the education of orphans, destitute, and refugee children from Tibet.</p>.<p>Based in Dharamshala, the NGO has more than 6,000 children under its care.</p>.Where vibrance and serenity meet: A Tibetan settlement .<p>"China is not allowing kids, monks, women and even tourists to cross the border. So far, not even a single student from Tibet has come here this year, while only six students arrived last year," TCV President Sonam Sichoe told <em>PTI</em> on Thursday.</p>.<p>China has restricted movement of Tibetans wanting to come to India since 2008 and as a result, the number of students is on the decline, he said.</p>.<p>Sichoe said the Central Tibetan Administration must exert pressure on China to allow Tibetans to move to India.</p>.<p>Continuous attempts are being made to erode the Tibetan language, values, cultural practices and traditions, Tibetans have claimed over the years.</p>.<p>China has established military camps to monitor the movement of Tibetans and also set up posts along the Tibetan-Nepal border to prevent their entry into India, the TCV said.</p>