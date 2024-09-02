Over 100 roads closed after rains in Himachal, MeT warns of flash flood in 8 districts

Besides National Highway 707 being blocked between Hatkoti in Shimla district and Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district, 55 roads were closed in Sirmaur, 23 in Shimla, 10 each in Mandi and Kangra, nine in Kullu, one each in Lahaul and Spiti and Una districts, as per the data shared by the state emergency operation centre (SEOC).