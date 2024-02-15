Rajya Sabha polls: BJP fields Harsh Mahajan against Cong's Abhishek Manu Singhvi

Shimla: A direct contest for the lone Rajya Sabha seat is on the cards in Himachal Pradesh as the BJP has fielded former minister in the Congress government Harsh Mahajan against the latter's candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The BJP's move has dashed the hopes of the Congress to get Singhvi elected unopposed.

Springing a surprise, the BJP on Thursday fielded Harsh Mahajan, who had joined the party ahead of Assembly polls in 2022, as its candidate.

Mahajan presented the nomination papers to the returning officer in the presence of the Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal and other party MLAs.