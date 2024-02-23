JOIN US
Himachal Pradesh

Speaker says he would consider starting Zero Hour in Himachal Pradesh Assembly

The demand to start Zero Hour was raised by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi who said that the system of raising issues through Point of Order repeatedly causes disruption
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 16:07 IST

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha would consider starting Zero Hour in the assembly, said Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Friday.

He said that the MLAs present their views under Point of Order and ask for more time many times. Therefore starting Zero Hour would be considered to enable MLAs to raise important issues, he said.

The demand to start Zero Hour was raised by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi who said that the system of raising issues through Point of Order repeatedly causes disruption. Zero Hour during the assembly session would be a better solution, he said.

Earlier, Anni MLA Lokender (BJP), Pachhad MLA Reena Kashyap (BJP) and Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress) spoke in the assembly under the Point of Order.

