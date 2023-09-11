Home
himachal pradesh

Vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal, three killed

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Rohru and preliminary investigation pointed out negligence on part of the driver.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 11:07 IST

Follow Us

Three labourers hailing from Nepal were killed, while five others sustained injuries when a tipper fell into a gorge in Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, police said on Monday.

The accident occurred near Khashdhar in Chirgaon area of Rohru in Shimla on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Jai Bahadur (48), Dil Bahadur (36) and Dinesh Bahadur (19).

The labourers were working for a contractor engaged with the Public Works department for constructing a road in Chirgaon and were going back home from work, when the accident took place.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Rohru, police said, adding preliminary investigation pointed out negligence on part of the driver.

(Published 11 September 2023, 11:07 IST)
India News Road accident Himachal Pradesh

