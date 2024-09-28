VHP worker dies of 'heart attack' in Hamirpur during protest seeking migrants' verification

Meanwhile, samiti co-convener Madan Thakur said they would wait for the decision of the Municipal Court till October 5 on the disputed mosque before deciding a future strategy. He also threatened of a "Jail bharo andolan" after October 5.

"FIRs are registered against us and no action is taken against AIMIM leader Shoaib Jamai for instigating the sentiments of the people by making a video from the Sanjauli mosque where locals are not allowed to go," he told the PTI.

Jamai had kicked up a row when he made a video from the disputed mosque and later by saying he would file a PIL seeking why other buildings in the vicinity with more than four storeys are not considered illegal.