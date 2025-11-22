Menu
Vinay Kumar appointed as new Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee chief

Kumar was the Deputy Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha and tendered his resignation from the post. Speaker Kuldeep Pathania accepted his resignation.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 17:19 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 17:19 IST
