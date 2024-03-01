India Political Updates: Himanta says Congress bound to become history soon

The BJP set the target of inducting 50,000 workers from the rival party ahead of the polls as part of its ambitious plan.

Kamal Nath held the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat as many as nine times and it continues to remain with the family as his son Nakul Nath is currently an MP from there.

Speculation was recently rife that the senior Nath may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his son. However, the 77-old-leader, who was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for 15 months till March 2020, dismissed the buzz.

Chhindwara has always remained the citadel of Congress. From 1952, the party lost this Lok Sabha seat just once in the 1997 by-election. During the 2019 general elections, the BJP bagged 28 out of 29 in MP, but failed to win Chhindwara.

The saffron party said 50 Congress cadres came into its fold on Wednesday in Chhindwara.



