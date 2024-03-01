India Political Updates: Himanta says Congress bound to become history soon

Odisha BJP MLA Suryabanshi Suraj says, "We had approached the Election Commission over this and the EC took it very seriously. Elections are approaching...the party symbol is being used very tactfully in government schemes...So, we hope that the BJD accepts its mistake and give the clarification sought by the EC, that it withdraws the party symbol used in government schemes...."
While the ECI seems active in taking action against many parties, Bharatiya Janta Party somehow escapes ECI's eye. Recently, news of PM Modi's face being printed on PDS rice bags surfaced. It surprising, that something of this scale could be forgone, right before elections.
He will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 35,700 crores in Jharkhand and Rs 22,000 crores in West Bengal.
PM Modi will also inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 34,800 crores in Bihar.
Narendra Modi.
Credit: PTI Photo
"PM wants to have a 'Viksit Bharat' and the efforts have begun. The priority that he has given to Odisha - he made a woman from our state, the President of India; two others were made Governors. Odisha has received funding of Rs 18 Lakh Crores...Efforts that are being made to make India the number one country in the world, so drawing inspiration from this I joined the BJP...I worked with Naveen Patnaik but now he is not seen, someone else comes in. So, I quit the party...," he said after joinig.
The BJP set the target of inducting 50,000 workers from the rival party ahead of the polls as part of its ambitious plan.
Kamal Nath held the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat as many as nine times and it continues to remain with the family as his son Nakul Nath is currently an MP from there.
Speculation was recently rife that the senior Nath may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his son. However, the 77-old-leader, who was the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for 15 months till March 2020, dismissed the buzz.
Chhindwara has always remained the citadel of Congress. From 1952, the party lost this Lok Sabha seat just once in the 1997 by-election. During the 2019 general elections, the BJP bagged 28 out of 29 in MP, but failed to win Chhindwara.
The saffron party said 50 Congress cadres came into its fold on Wednesday in Chhindwara.
"The recent cross-voting and realignment in Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha polls allude towards a determined bid by the BJP to hem in the Gandhi family in Raebareli, the Congress bastion and lone seat won by the party in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Manoj Pandey, the three-time MLA and former Samajwadi Party whip who led the rebellion and voted with six other MLAs to help BJP win an extra seat in the Upper House hails from Unchahar, one of the 5 Assembly segments in Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency.
Considered close to Akhilesh Yadav, Pandey’s volta face has come as a shock to the Opposition camp and disrupts caste and political equations in the seat which Sonia Gandhi would vacate after her nomination to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.
It is not clear whether someone from the Gandhi family would contest Raebareli, a seat Sonia has won five consecutive times since 2004 but with diminishing margins since the UPA lost power in 2014. But retaining Raebareli would be a matter of prestige for Congress," writes Sumit Pande.
Sonia Gandhi offers prayers ahead of filing nomination for Raebareli LS seat.
Credit: PTI file photo