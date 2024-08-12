Hindenburg report: Oppn demands SEBI chief's resignation, JPC probe; BJP calls it 'conspiracy to create chaos'

In the wake of the allegations, the Congress said the government must act immediately to eliminate conflicts of interest in SEBI's investigation of the Adani Group and renewed the demand for a JPC probe into the entire matter.

The principal opposition party also said the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognisance of the "entire scam" and get it probed under its aegis as the investigating agency SEBI is itself accused of being involved in it.

It asserted that in the wake of such "serious allegations", Buch cannot remain in her position.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said the integrity of SEBI has been "gravely compromised" by the allegations against its chairperson and asked whether the Supreme Court would look into this matter suo motu once again following the revelations.

"Honest investors across the country have pressing questions for the government: Why hasn't SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch resigned yet?

"If investors lose their hard-earned money, who will be held accountable -- PM Modi, the SEBI Chairperson, or Gautam Adani?" the former Congress chief said.

"It is now abundantly clear why Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi is so afraid of a JPC probe and what it might reveal," he said.

The TMC demanded that SEBI chairperson Buch should immediately be suspended.

"This situation is extraordinary. BJP is clearly on the backfoot in Parliament. We need both - a JPC as well as an SC monitored probe," TMC leader Derek O'Brien said.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra alleged that this is both a "conflict and capture of SEBI".

"Chairperson of SEBI is an opaque investor in Adani Group. Samdhi Cyril Shroff is on Corporate Governance Committee. No wonder all complaints to SEBI fall on deaf ears," she alleged on X.

"One simple point - Chairperson who has invested in (& interacted personally with) very same funds that need investigating, is leading organization entrusted with fiduciary responsibility of finding out other owners of the fund tells Supreme Court & its 6 member committee that it had drawn a blank & was a chicken and egg situation in its investigation into the ownership of 13 entities.

"What greater conflict of interest and mockery of justice is there?" she said in another post on X.

"We cannot trust SEBI under this Chairperson to do any inquiry into Adani. The Supreme Court will HAVE to revisit its decision post this information becoming public (sic)," she said.

Demanding a JPC probe, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that it was a "BJP scam" and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should step down on moral grounds.

The RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also questioned the role of SEBI.