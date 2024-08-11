Hindenburg served notice for several violations; it's trying to attack credibility of SEBI: Madhabi Puri Buch

The statement also said that Madhabi's two consulting companies immediately became "dormant" on her appointment at SEBI in 2017 as a whole-time member.

"Hindenburg has been served a show cause notice for a variety of violations in India. It is unfortunate that instead of replying to the Show Cause notice, they have chosen to attack the credibility of the SEBI and attempt character assassination of the SEBI chairperson," the statement said.

In a statement shared right after the short seller came up with its latest report, Buchs termed the allegations as "baseless".

Hindenburg Research alleged that it suspects SEBI's unwillingness to act against Adani group is may be because Madhabi Buch had stakes in offshore funds linked to the conglomerate.