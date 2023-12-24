‘Hindi speakers from Bihar, UP come to Tamil Nadu to do construction work, clean toilets’: DMK MP’s remark draws ire

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has landed in a controversy following his statement that Hindi speakers hailing from the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh come to Tamil Nadu to engage in construction work or cleaning of roads and toilets. The video of the same was shared by BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on his X handle, questioning the silence of the I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc leaders on the matter.
Calling the remark an “attempt to play the divide and rule card”, Poonawalla slammed the Opposition alliance in his post. “Abusing Hindus/Sanatan, then playing the divide and rule card is DNA of INDI.”
Maran reportedly claimed that those who acquired proficiency in English got respectable jobs in the IT sector unlike residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who knew only Hindi and ended up migrating to richer states like Tamil Nadu for "cleaning toilets and roads and working as construction labour".
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday condemned Maran's alleged remark saying that like his RJD, the DMK headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was a party that believed in social justice and it was unbecoming of a leader of such a party to have made such a remark.
"Had the DMK MP highlighted caste iniquities, had he pointed out that only people from some social groups took up such hazardous jobs, it would have made sense," said the RJD leader.
"But to speak disparagingly of the entire populace of Bihar and UP is reprehensible. We condemn it. We believe that people should be respectful towards those coming from other parts of the country", asserted Yadav.
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also reacted on the matter saying, "People of Bihar are forced to go there because of the condition of the state under Nitish Kumar, who is a member of their INDI alliance."
The ruling Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, of which RJD is the largest constituent, and the DMK-helmed Secular Progressive Alliance, are part of the I.N.D.I.A coalition.
(With inputs from PTI)