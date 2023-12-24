‘Hindi speakers from Bihar, UP come to Tamil Nadu to do construction work, clean toilets’: DMK MP’s remark draws ire

Maran reportedly claimed that those who acquired proficiency in English got respectable jobs in the IT sector unlike residents of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, who knew only Hindi and ended up migrating to richer states like Tamil Nadu for "cleaning toilets and roads and working as construction labour".

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday condemned Maran's alleged remark saying that like his RJD, the DMK headed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was a party that believed in social justice and it was unbecoming of a leader of such a party to have made such a remark.

"Had the DMK MP highlighted caste iniquities, had he pointed out that only people from some social groups took up such hazardous jobs, it would have made sense," said the RJD leader.

"But to speak disparagingly of the entire populace of Bihar and UP is reprehensible. We condemn it. We believe that people should be respectful towards those coming from other parts of the country", asserted Yadav.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also reacted on the matter saying, "People of Bihar are forced to go there because of the condition of the state under Nitish Kumar, who is a member of their INDI alliance."