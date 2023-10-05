Hindu marriage is invalid without rituals: Allahabad HC

Observing that a Hindu marriage is not valid without 'Saptapadi' ceremony and other rituals, the Allahabad High Court has quashed the proceedings of a case where a man alleged that his estranged wife had solemnised second marriage without divorcing him.

Allowing a petition filed by Smriti Singh, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh observed, “It is well settled that the word 'solemnize' means, in connection with a marriage, to celebrate the marriage with proper ceremonies and in due form. Unless the marriage is celebrated or performed with proper ceremonies and due form, it cannot be said to be solemnized.'

“If the marriage is not a valid marriage, according to the law applicable to the parties, it is not a marriage in the eyes of law. The 'Saptapadi' ceremony under the Hindu Law is one of the essential ingredients to constitute a valid marriage but the said evidence is lacking in the present case,' the court said in a recent order.