<p>Bengaluru: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isro">ISRO </a>on Wednesday signed a technology transfer agreement for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV).</p>.<p>The SSLV is a three-stage launch vehicle designed to place satellites weighing less than 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO).</p>.<p>Under the contract, HAL will absorb the technology in the first two years, followed by a 10-year production phase, the company said in a press release.</p>.<p>The agreement grants HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable licence to the SSLV technology, covering design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations, post-flight analysis, training, and support. HAL will be responsible for mass production of SSLVs to cater to domestic and global demand, it added.</p>.<p>"HAL will work closely with IN-SPACe, ISRO, and NSIL to absorb, indigenise, and commercialise the SSLV technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in small satellite launch services," HAL CMD D K Sunil said.</p>.<p>HAL recognises the strategic importance of SSLV in meeting the growing demand for launching small satellites for applications in communication, earth observation, navigation, and more, he added.</p>.<p>"HAL's efforts will not only ensure indigenous manufacturing of SSLVs but also create new opportunities for Indian MSMEs, start-ups, and the wider industrial ecosystem," he further said.</p>.<p>The company said the transfer gives HAL autonomy to build, own, and operate the launch vehicle, in line with its long-term strategy to establish a dedicated space vertical.</p>.<p>The move would help the PSU transition from a component supplier to a comprehensive launch service provider and a key player in the expanding small satellite market, it added. </p>