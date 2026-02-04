Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'His health is not good': Supreme Court asks Centre to review Sonam Wangchuk's detention

The law officer contended that order of Wangchuk's detention was approved on October 3, 2025, and there is no challenge to the approval order.
Last Updated : 04 February 2026, 12:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 February 2026, 12:53 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSonam Wangchuk

Follow us on :

Follow Us