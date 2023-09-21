Historic Women’s Reservation Bill clears Parliament hurdle

All 214 MPs present in Rajya Sabha voted in favour unlike in Lok Sabha where two AIMIM lawmakers opposed it. Soon after the Bill was passed, Rajya Sabha adjourned the Special Session sine die.

The Bill, whose debate and voting took 12:30 hours, now will have to get the assent of at least half of the states before President Droupadi Murmu puts her signature, which is the final stamp for it to become the law of the land. However, a census and subsequent delimitation will determine the seats and it could take years.