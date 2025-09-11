<p>Hyderabad: In a shocking crime that has rocked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a>'s Kukatpally area, a young domestic worker, along with his accomplice, brutally murdered his employer in her own home in a plush gated community while attempting to rob her of money and gold on Wednesday evening. The incident came to light on Thursday.</p><p>The victim, Renu Agarwal, who was alone at home, was killed by her trusted house help and his accomplice in what the police describe as a premeditated attack driven by greed. Police investigation confirmed that Harsh, who worked as domestic help in the Agarwal household, and his accomplice Roshan, employed in a neighbouring house, were responsible for the crime.</p><p>Both men, aged just 20, had been residing in the same gated community where they worked and earned monthly salaries of Rs 15,000 each. The attack was particularly brutal, with forensic examination revealing more than 20 knife wounds on Renu's body. They had also tied the legs and hands of Renu.</p>.Family of four found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Hyderabad.<p>When she refused to reveal the details of her family's locker, Harsh subjected her to torture before ultimately killing her. To prevent her from calling for help, he first stabbed her throat with scissors, then proceeded to use two different knives in the fatal assault. The police said both suspects were originally from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jharkhand">Jharkhand</a> and had been placed in their Hyderabad jobs through a security agency based in Kolkata.</p><p>Kukatpally ACP Ravikiran Reddy said fingerprint evidence found at the scene matched both suspects, also CCTV camera footage provided conclusive proof of their involvement.</p><p>Despite the perpetrators' belief that the household contained substantial wealth, given that the Agarwals had a big steel business at Sanath Nagar, family members reported that no gold was actually missing from inside the house. The accused only managed to steal the gold jewellery Renu was wearing at the time of the attack, along with an estimated Rs 50,000 in cash and five tolas of gold.</p><p>Police seized two murder weapons, scissors, a pressure cooker, and bloodstained clothing abandoned by the fleeing suspects. Police deployed five specialised teams, with one unit even travelling to Jharkhand, the suspects' home State, as part of the manhunt.</p>