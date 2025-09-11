<p>Bengaluru: A 57-year-old resident of CV Raman Nagar was duped of Rs 3.75 crore by fraudsters who allegedly used an AI-generated deepfake video of spiritual leader<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sadhguru"> Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as Sadhgur</a>u. </p><p>The victim, Varsha Gupta, unaware of deepfake technology, was tricked into investing in an online trading platform when a deepfake video of the spiritual leader stated that he had been trading with an online trading firm, and that by clicking on the link provided and making a payment of USD 250, one could greatly improve their finances. The link also asked for a name, email address and phone number. </p>.Deepfakes and weaponised porn: A case for cultural reckoning.<p>Once she had submitted her details, she was contacted by a representative from Mirrox App from multiple UK-based numbers and various email addresses, guiding her through the trading process, Varsha stated in her complaint with the police. She was also asked to download the Mirrox application. </p><p>Between February 25 and April 23 this year, the woman invested a total of Rs 3,75,72,121 from her bank accounts onto the trading platform application, and only realised she was duped when she was unable to withdraw the profits. </p><p>Following her complaint, an FIR was filed on September 9. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and section 318 (4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. </p><p>The matter is being investigated, police said.</p>