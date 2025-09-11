Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

DH Impact: Forest Dept steps in to prevent use of trees for Dasara illumination in Mysuru

Deputy Conservator of Forests writes to Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Commissioner & Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation MD
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 15:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
An article published in Deccan Herald on September 7, 2025, on the issue.

An article published in Deccan Herald on September 7, 2025, on the issue. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 15:48 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurutreesKarnataka Forest DepartmentDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us