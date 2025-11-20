Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Home ministry names three new seaports as designated immigration posts

The additions were made through amendments in the notification issued on September 1 by the Ministry.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 16:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2025, 16:10 IST
India NewsMinistry of Home Affairsimmigration

Follow us on :

Follow Us