india

Hope China ensures circumstances that allow Indian journalists to operate: MEA

The comments by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked whether China has given visas to Indian journalists recently and if India is considering the same for Chinese reporters.
Last Updated 11 August 2023, 23:58 IST

India on Friday hoped that China would ensure circumstances that allow Indian journalists to stay in that country and report from there.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked whether China has given visas to Indian journalists recently and if India is considering the same for Chinese reporters.

'I won't get into individual cases of visas. We would hope that China ensures circumstances that allow our journalists to stay there and report,' he said during his weekly media briefing.

'We have been in contact with the Chinese side on this issue,' he said.

