House should function on your directions, not otherwise: Akhilesh to Speaker Birla

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday described Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as the "chief justice" of democratic justice, saying the House should function on his directions and not otherwise.

Congratulating Birla on being re-elected Speaker of Lok Sabha, Yadav said in the House that all members believe that as the presiding officer, he will give equal opportunities and respect to every party.

"Impartiality is the great responsibility of the high office," he said.

The SP leader hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be taken as they hurt the dignity of the House.