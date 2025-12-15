<p>Mangaluru: The Punjalkatte police have registered a case in connection with the illegal transportation of cattle and seized a house and cattle shed as part of the legal proceedings.</p><p>According to the police, on the evening of December 13, the police received information that cattle were being illegally transported without valid permits in a goods auto on the Maninalkuru–Tekkaru Road in Uli village of Bantwal taluk. Acting on the tip-off, the Police Sub-Inspector of Punjalkatte Police Station, along with staff, intercepted a goods auto and conducted an inspection.</p>.Illegal slaughter of cattle in Bajpe limits of Mangaluru: VHP demands action.<p>During the inspection, the police found one cattle tied with a rope in a cruel manner inside the vehicle. On questioning the driver, he was identified as Sridhara Poojary (56), a resident of Maninalkuru village, Bantwal. Further inquiry revealed that the cattle had allegedly been transported from the house of one Bhoja Mulya at Sarapadi, Bantwal, without any valid documents or permits, with the intention of slaughtering the animal for meat.</p><p>For further legal action, the police seized the cattle, the goods auto and a mobile phone. A case has been registered at Punjalkatte Police Station under Sections 5, 7 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 2020, and Section 11(1)(d) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Further investigation is underway.</p><p>Meanwhile, following legal procedure, the house of the accused Bhoja Mulya and the adjoining cattle shed and premises have also been seized by the police.</p>