How are we defining and measuring poverty in India?

The government had not released a consumption expenditure survey conducted by the National Survey Organisation (NSO) in 2017-18. The NSO has announced consumption expenditure surveys for 2022-23 and 2023-24. These might reveal to us what has happened to consumption (or money-metric) poverty in the last 10 years. Meanwhile, the Niti Aayog has just released the national multidimensional poverty index (MPI) for India, a few days after the global MPI estimates were released.

The 10 indicators of the global MPI are a mishmash of very different types of indicators. Some are indicators of inputs, others of process, yet others are output or outcome indicators. For instance, the education ones — having not completed 6 years of school and children up to Class 8 not attending school — are output and process indicators, respectively.

The health ones are both outcome indicators — adult body mass index and child nutrition. All six indicators of standard of living are input-based — electricity, drinking water, sanitation, cooking fuel, home floor and consumer assets. In statistics, it is theoretically flawed to lump together such different indicators to construct an index.

National and global

Despite this, the national MPI (NMPI) indicator framework has been modified vis-à-vis global MPI and interestingly, no reason has been provided in the report.

The NMPI framework has 12 instead of 10 globally considered indicators. The two new indicators are: Maternal health in the ‘health’ dimension and access to banking in the ‘standards of living’ dimension. This addition leads to change in the weights assigned to the two indicators, which were the two high-contributing factors to poverty.