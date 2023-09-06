How 'Bharat vs India' debate ensued while finalising Constitution text

Opposition leaders lashed out at the Union government saying that the BJP government now wants to change the name of the country "just because the opposition got together and called itself I.N.D.I.A". However, BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Ajay Alok have defended the government saying that there is not going to be any name change “as according to the Constitution, Bharat and India are synonymous.”

It is not the first time that a debate on expelling the name ‘India’ has picked up pace. The Samajwadi Party, engulfed in its ‘Hindi’ nationalism, had called for India to be renamed 'Bharat' in its manifesto for the 2004 general elections.