How safe is the Kannada film industry for women?

Durga (name changed), a prominent actor in the Kannada industry, says she was harassed by the director of her second film. “It initially began with ‘I love you, we have a future together’. When I turned him down, he said ‘You have signed an agreement. I know what to do.’ He tried messing with the dates of another film I had signed. He called me every day late at night, drunk. This went on for about three months. My mother noticed and suspected I was in trouble. You cannot talk to your parents about this because they will tell you not to venture out. I didn’t want to put myself in that position because I am passionate about my acting career. He even collected my personal information and behaved like a rogue,” she says.